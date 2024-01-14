Juventus will reportedly complete the transfer of Lille defender Tiago Djalo in a matter of days.

The 23-year was supposedly heading to Inter next summer, but the Bianconeri have succeeded in usurping their rivals in the race, somewhat replicating Gleison Bremer’s transfer saga from the summer of 2022.

While the Nerazzurri were waiting for the player’s contract to expire in the summer so they would sign him on a free transfer, Juventus struck a deal with Lille who are more than happy to receive a transfer fee, albeit a relatively small one.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the operation will cost the Old Lady 3.5 million euros in addition to bonuses.

Moreover, the French club will be entitled to a 10% sell-on fee if the Italian giants sell Djalo in the future.

For his part, the defender has already given his approval and is preparing himself to take the flight to Italy.

Di Marzio expects the Portuguese to land in Turin between Tuesday and Wednesday to undergo his medicals and sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with Juventus.

Djalo started his career at Sporting and then had a brief spell in Milan’s Primavera before signing for Lille in 2019.

The centre-back cemented himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1. However, an ACL injury has kept him out of action since March.

It remains to be seen what Juventus have in store for their incoming new signing during the rest of the season.