Juventus are on the verge of signing Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, which could spell the end of Wojciech Szczesny’s time at the club.

The 26-year-old has been superb for the Biancorossi over the past two years, and was even named the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Season.

The Italian’s exploits earned him a host of suitors, but it appears that the Old Lady has already won the race for his favor.

Yesterday, the custodian was emotional when bidding Monza’s traveling supporters farewell at the Allianz Stadium, as his imminent exit is no longer a secret.

However, this coup would leave Juventus with an overpacked goalkeeping department, and a dilemma concerning the starting berth.

Wojciech Szczesny has been the club’s Number One since 2018, while Mattia Perin has been valiantly serving as his reliable backup.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Polish goalkeeper will make way, allowing Di Gregorio to inherit the starting gloves.

“Juve have taken Di Gregorio, so they have already paid 20 million. They closed the operation two days ago,” revealed the transfer market guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“The idea is to sell Szczesny. Therefore, Di Gregorio will be the first choice at Juventus. Szczesny has a year left on his contract and the Bianconeri believe they can sell him.”