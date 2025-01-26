Juventus are still pushing to secure the services of Jean-Clair Todibo who didn’t enjoy a great first half of the season at West Ham United.

The 25-year-old was one of the Bianconeri’s main tranfer targets to bolster the backline last summer. The club was one the verge of sealing an agreement with OGC Nice, but the player grew impatient when the talks hit a snag, so he decided to accept the Hammers’ proposal.

However, the Frenchman’s first few months in East London were underwhelming, to say the least. Moreover, with Julen Lopetegui sacked and replaced by Graham Potter, his status at the club could become increasingly complicated.

So at this stage, Tobido would jump at the second opportunity to join Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already secured an agreement with Chelsea for Renato Veiga’s loan, but they still require another defender, as Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu have been Thiago Motta’s solitary options for months, with Gleison Bremer out with an ACL injury and Danilo on the cusp of leaving the club.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

So according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Motta called Todibo in recent hours, personally inviting him to join his ranks.

Moreover, West Ham have reportedly agreed to send the former Barcelona and Everton man on loan with an option to buy, a formula that certainly pleases Juventus.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist is still expecting a meeting between Todibo and Potter to take place on Sunday to clear the air. The outcome of this summit could be decisive in determining the player’s fate for the remainder of the campaign.

Di Marzio adds that Todibo is currently injured, but Juventus are happy to await his return to the pitch which is expected in around 15 days.

The France international has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this season in addition to two in the Carabao Cup.