Juventus have reportedly added West Ham United bomber Niklas Fullkrug to their ever-growing January shortlist.

In recent months, the Bianconeri Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had repeatedly denied the possibility of signing a new striker in the middle of the season, insisting that the Serie A giants are only seeking defensive reinforcement.

But with Arkadiusz Milik suffering a new injury setback, the writing is on the wall for the Old Lady, as the club cannot afford to rely on the physically struggling Polish attacker who obviously needs additional time to regain his optimal condition having been on the sidelines since June.

Therefore, adding a new attacker is now a must for Juventus, and several names have emerged on the scene.

Joshua Zirkzee is arguably on top of Thiago Motta’s wishlist given their bond which dates back to their glorious collaboration at Bologna. As revealed by JuveFC earlier on Monday, the Dutchman is open to joining the club, but the Italian giants must strike an agreement with Manchester United over the formula.

Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani could be an intriguing solution, even though the competition could fierce, and the costs could be high.

So according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are keeping tabs on other profiles, and this includes West Ham’s Fullkrug.

The 31-year-old is a well-travelled German striker who is coming off an excellent campaign at Borussia Dortmund which earned him a £27-million move to East London in the summer.

However, the Germany international endured injuries during the first half of the season, and hasn’t truly won the favour of his manager Julen Lopetegui. Therefore, the Hammers might be willing to part ways with the experienced bomber in January, and Juventus could try to pounce on the situation.

This season, Fullkrug has made 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist in the process.