Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale insists Juventus are in pole position to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in Serie A since his club’s promotion to the top flight in 2022.

The Italian started his career as an Inter youth product, but has been plying his trade at the Brianza club since 2020. He is tied to the Biancorossi with a contract valid until 2027.

In recent months, Di Gregorio has been linked with some of Italy’s biggest clubs, including his former employers Inter.

Nevertheless, Juventus have emerged as the ultimate favorites in recent days, and Di Natale confirms as much in his column for TuttoJuve.

As the journalist reveals, the Bianconeri have already launched talks with Monza, while the goalkeeper has given his consent for the move.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants are now working hard to reach a final agreement with all parties and put the deal over the line.

Di Natale also reveals the player’s market value to be around 20 million euros.

This season, Di Gregorio has made 31 appearances in Serie A, conceding as many goals. He also managed to register 14 clean sheets in the process.

It remains to be seen how the potential arrival of the Monza custodian would shake up Juve’s goalkeeping department.

Wojecieh Szczesny and his understudy Mattia Perin both have contracts running until 2025, but one of them would certainly have to make way in case De Gregorio lands in Turin.