Everton are reportedly in the race to sign Arthur Melo who is desperate to end his exile at Juventus.

The Brazilian returned to Turin in the summer following a positive experience at Fiorentina who still opted against keeping him on a permanent basis due to the heavy costs of the operation between the transfer fee and his wages.

The 28-year-old has been included in Juve’s Serie A and Champions League squad lists, but has yet to make an appearance this season. Even when the club’s injury crisis hit its climax, Thiago Motta still kept Arthur on the sidelines, ensuring he has no place in his tactical plans.

Therefore, the outcasted midfielder will be keen to seal a move away from Continassa before the end of the January transfer session.

In recent weeks, the former Barcelona man has been heavily linked with a move to Real Betis who are close to signing another struggling Brazilian in the shape of Man United’s Antony.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the negotiations between Arthur and the Andalusian club have hit a snag, so Everton have taken the opportunity to revive their interest in their longtime transfer target and try to overtake Betis in the race for the player’s services.

The Toffees were one of Arthur’s main suitors last summer, but a deal never materialized.

This would be a return to Merseyside for the player who spent the entire 2022/23 campaign with Everton’s blood rivals Liverpool, but still failed to make a single Premier League due to agonizing bouts with injury.

Hence, it remains to be seen who will prevail in the race for the deep-lying playmaker. As for Juventus, they would simply be happy to see the back of the player regardless of his next destination, as he remains one of the club’s biggest earners despite his inactivity.