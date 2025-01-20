With the future of Andrea Cambiaso engulfed in mystery, Juventus are keen tabs on young Girona left-back Manuel Gutierrez.

Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Cambiaso who would arrive as a replacement for the departing Kyle Walker. The Premier League giants are expected to come forward with an official bid which will be evaluated by the Serie A giants, as confirmed by the Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli.

The latest reports suggest that the Cityzens are willing to go as high as 65 million euros in their attempts to prise the 24-year-old away from Turin, while the Old Lady is holding out at 80 million.

So while it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, the Serie A giants are already keeping an eye on the market, as selling Cambiaso would leave them with a depleted full-back department and a considerable amount of cash in the coffers.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus have identified Gutierrez as one of the main candidates to fill the gap.

The transfer market insider believes the Bianconeri could swiftly launch talks with Girona if they end up selling the Genoa youth product to Man City.

The 23-year-old started his career at Getafe before being poached by Real Madrid at a tender age. He gradually climbed his way up the ranks at the White Castle, but the lack of space at Carlo Ancelotti’s court prompted a sale to Girona in the summer of 2022 for just 4 million euros.

Since then, the left-back has been making leaps and bounds, and has now cemented himself as one of the most dangerous full-backs in Spain. This season, he has made 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process and providing his teammates with five assists.

Gutierrez’s s contract with Girona is valid until June 2027, and Di Natale believes the asking price is between 25 and 30 million euros.