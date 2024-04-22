Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale confirms Juventus are interested in acquiring Lille winger Edon Zhegrova.

The Bianconeri are currently seeking a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League so they’ll be looking to bolster their ranks in the summer in order to challenge Europe’s elite.

So according to Di Natale, the Turin-based giants are currently monitoring Zhegrova who has now emerged as a genuine candidate to join the club, especially following Felipe Anderson’s snub.

The 25-year-old is a German native of Kosovan heritage. He declared for his original country on the international stage and now has 34 caps and four goals for Kosovo.

The winger joined Lille in January 2022, completing a move from Basel. He slowly but surely established himself as a pillar at the French club.

This season, Zhegrova has thus far contributed with 11 goals and nine assists across all competitions, thus earning himself the attention of several suitors, including Juventus.

In his column for TuttoJuve, Di Natale also revealed that the Bianconeri have already held talks with the player’s entourage.

The left-footed winger is tied to a contract with Lille valid until 2026. The journalist estimates his value to be between 10 and 15 million euros.

He also warns Juventus of possible competition from Napoli who are also on the player’s trail.

On the contrary, Di Natale denies Juve’s interest in Wilfred Ndidi. The 27-year-old Nigerian can leave Leicester City once his contract expires in the summer.

However, the Old Lady isn’t interested in the midfielder’s services, even if he’ll be available as a free agent.