Manchester City will reportedly test the resolve of both Juventus and Andrea Cambiaso who have been keen to preserve their collaboration for the long run.

The Bianconeri signed the Italian full-back from Genoa in the summer of 2022 but immediately loaned him out to Bologna where he spent a campaign developing his skillset under the tutelage of Thiago Motta.

In the summer of 2023, Cambiaso returned to Turin and established himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s starting lineup, offering his contribution on both flanks. This season, the 24-year-old has been one of the main protagonists at the club following his reunion with Motta who has been fielding him in a host of playing roles.

The Italian Brazilian manager also rewarded Cambiaso for his great dedication to the cause by granting him the captain’s armband on a few occasions.

Although Cambiaso’s displays regressed as of late, especially following his return from an injury, he had already earned him the esteem of several suitors among the biggest clubs in Europe, and chief among them Manchester City.

The Cityzens are set to part ways with Kyle Walker who aksed to leave the club in January, so Pep Guardiola could be on the lookout for a new full-back.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Man City will soon launch a concrete offer for Cambiaso.

For their part, Juventus do not want to deprive themselves of the player’s services, as they consider him a key member of the squad and one of the new locker-room leaders. Nevertheless, a recent report claimed that the Bianconeri would be willing to sit on the table if a suitor comes forward with at least 50 million euros.

Therefore it remains to be seen how much the English champions will be offering, and if whether the player will tempted by what the Premier League riches after declaring Juventus as his ‘Real Madrid’ when he was linked with a move to the Spanish capital.