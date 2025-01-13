Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of reaching an agreement with Sturm Graz for the transfer of Livano Comenencia.

The right winger started his career at PSV Eindhoven before being poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023 for just under 500,000 euros The Italian giants put his signature on a two-year deal, but this contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the club failed to make any notable progress in their attempts to extend the deadline.

So despite being deemed one of the club’s most exciting young talents, the Serie A giants could be forced to break their ties with the young player.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus are currently negotiating the player’s transfer with Sturm Graz, and the two parties could find a final agreement in the next few hours.

The Austrian club would buy Comenencia for 2 million euros while the Italians should insert a sell-on fee that would allow them a pocket a certain percentage from a future resale.

Di Natale had already revealed on Friday that the youngster’s time at the club is running out, naming Sturm Graz as his main suitor alongside Anderlecht. But it appears that the Austrians have prevailed in the race over the Belgian giants.

This season, Comenencia has made 17 appearances for Juventus Next Gen in Serie C, providing one assist in the process. In addition to his original role as a right winger, he occasionally plays at right-back and even in midfield.

Born and raised in Breda, the young man initially represented the Netherlands across various group ages from the U15 to the U20, but has recently shifted his allegiance to Curacao, making his senior debut for the Caribbean nation in October 2024.