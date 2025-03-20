Juventus defender Federico Gatti is being linked with a host of clubs between Italy and abroad as his future in Turin is no longer certain.

The 26-year-old has been one of the few constants in Thiago Motta’s lineup this season. With the likes of Gleison Bremer, Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga also suffering injuries of various degrees, the Italian had to work overtime at the back and has been paired with a flurry of different teammates.

Therefore, the Bianconeri were looking to reward the former Frosinone man for his resiliency and hardworking ethics with a new and improved contract that pushes back the deadline from 2028 to 2029. However, their plans have been delayed due to the club’s ongoing crisis.

As reported this morning, missing out on the Champions League would have major repercussions on the club’s finances, so Gatti’s new deal is now off the table, thus opening the door for a potential exit.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Over the last few days, the defender has been linked with a shocking move to Napoli where he would reunite with sporting director Giovanni Manna.

However, TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale is suggesting what sounds like a more realistic solution: A sale to the Premier League.

While the transfer market insider doesn’t deny Napoli’s interest in the player, he reveals Newcastle United and Everton as alternative solutions. These two clubs have reportedly been keeping tabs on the Italy international for quite some time.

Nevertheless, a large section of Juventus supporters would loathe to see Gatti’s departure. While he might not be a world-class defender, he has been making leaps and bounds in recent years. Moreover, the Italian represents one of the few remaining players who embody the club’s hard-working values and fighting spirit which have been gradually evaporating out of Continassa.