Juventus winger Filip Kostic is unlikely to extend his stay at Fenerbahce beyond the current campaign.

The 32-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s books since making the transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022. The Serbian had a solid first campaign in Turin, providing assists in spades, but failed to replicate the same level last term.

Due to his limited skill set (which is mainly based on darting the left wing and delivering crosses to the box), Thiago Motta was never likely to retain Kostic’s services. At the end of the summer, the player found himself a new home in Istanbul, joining Jose Mourinho on his Turkish adventure.

The Juventus-owned player has thus far contributed with one goal and four assists in 14 appearances across all competitions while being deployed either as a left winger or a left-back.

While these aren’t necessarily terrible figures, Fenerbahce are reportedly displeased with the player’s overall performances, considering them insufficient.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Turkish giants are unlikely to activate their option to buy Kostic once his loan stint expires at the end of the season. The buy-out clause is set at 6 million euros, as the source explains.

Hence, unless the winger manages to up his game during the second half of the campaign, he could well end up in Turin when Juventus start their preparations for next season.

This would be an unpleasant situation for the Bianconeri, especially with the player’s contract expiring in June 2026. In this case, they would have to find him a new suitor, or simply take him off the wage bill by negotiating a contract termination.

During his two seasons at the Allianz Stadium, the Serbia international made 87 appearances for Juventus in all competitions. He scored three goals and provided his teammates with 15 assists.