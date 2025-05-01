Bologna sporting director Marco Di Vaio admits that he and the rest of the club’s management weren’t always on the same wave with Thiago Motta.

The 42-year-old tactician enjoyed a phenomenal two-year spell at the Renato Dall’Ara which culminated in a historic Champions League qualification at the end of the previous campaign.

The Emilians were hoping to keep the manager, but the latter decided to leave and join Juventus.

But sadly for the Italian Brazilian, he endured eight troubled months in Turin which prompted the hierarchy to show him the door in March and replace him with Igor Tudor.

Therefore, Motta will be watching Sunday’s contest between his two former employers at home.

Marco Di Vaio reveals frosty relationship with Thiago Motta

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

For his part, Di Vaio confirmed that the relationship with the head coach was far from ideal, as the former Inter and PSG star had a tendency to isolate himself rather than immerse himself in the group.

“Thiago has an isolated character and we took more than one step back to let him work calmly and bring home the result,” said the former Juventus and Lazio striker in his interview with La Repubblica via IlBianconero.

“The relationship was not great, but we managed to find a certain balance. He did not leave because the relationship had gone bad.”

Motta had similar issues at Juventus

Di Vaio’s words are likely to resonate with many people at Juventus who had difficulty in dealing with Motta during his short stint in Turin.

Even prior to his sacking, reports in the Italian media had described him as an unpopular figure in the locker room due to his blunt approach.

Moreover, very few Juventus players paid tribute to the former Bologna manager when he was sacked in March, fueling these aforementioned rumours.