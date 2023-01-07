Did Allegri deploy Denis Zakaria in the wrong position at Juventus?

After signing for the club last January, Denis Zakaria enjoyed an impressive start to his stint in Turin, but an injury derailed his momentum, leading to a swift exit in the summer.

The Swiss joined Chelsea in an unexpected deadline-day loan transfer. Following a slow start to life in West London, the 26-year-old is beginning to display his prowess in the Premier League.

Though he didn’t seem to be an admirer of the player at first, Chelsea manager Graham Potter praised Zakaria’s performance against Bournemouth, and as Calciomercato journalist Gabriele Stragapede explains, he also showcased his capabilities on Thursday, despite the defeat to Manchester City.

The writer notes that the Switzerland international played in the double-pivot alongside Mateo Kovacic. On the other hand, Max Allegri had deployed him almost as an outside midfielder at times, which could explain some of his struggles in Turin.

Zakaria joined Chelsea for 3 million euros, and the source expects the Londoners to invest an additional 20 millions to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

Juve FC say

Sadly for Zakaria, he wasn’t given enough opportunities at Juventus, whether in his original role or any other position for that matter. It seemed that Allegri struggled to field him in a three-man midfield, as the Swiss isn’t a typical Regista nor a natural box-to-box midfielder.

So if Potter manages to unlock the best version of the player by thrusting him in a two-man midfield, then staying at the Samford Bridge would be the right step in Zakaria’s career.