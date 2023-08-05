Wojciech Szczęsny’s contributions to Juventus have indeed been significant, and he has rightfully earned his status as one of the senior stars and longest-serving players at the club. His consistently strong performances have made him a respected figure in the dressing room and a reliable leader on the field.

However, the club recently made a decision to appoint Danilo as their captain for the upcoming season, with Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro as his assistants. This decision was reportedly influenced by Leonardo Bonucci’s history of injuries, which saw Danilo wearing the armband frequently during the previous season.

While Danilo’s appointment as captain is a testament to his abilities and commitment to the team, it has raised some concerns among fans and observers, as it appears to overlook the contributions and loyalty of Szczęsny. Critics, as mentioned in Calciomercato, view this decision as a possible slight towards the goalkeeper, who has been a consistent performer for the club over an extended period.

Football decisions, including captaincy appointments, can be a complex process, involving factors such as on-field leadership, off-field influence, and the manager’s perspective on squad dynamics. Max Allegri likely had his reasons for choosing Danilo as captain, and it might not necessarily diminish Szczęsny’s importance to the team.

Regardless of the captaincy, Szczęsny’s value to the squad remains, and his experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly continue to play a vital role in Juventus’ success on and off the pitch.

Juve FC Says

Goalkeepers rarely get any club’s captaincy except if they prove beyond doubt that they are the right candidate.

It seems to be much better to have an outfield player in that role since the team will need that individual to lead by example and speak to some players during the game.

Szczęsny remains an important man in the team and we expect him to continue to perform well regardless of the situation.