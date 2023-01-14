Did Allegri play Chiesa out of position against Napoli?

Federico Chiesa made his first Juventus start in around a year in their 5-1 loss to Napoli last night.

The attacker had missed ten months because of a serious injury and only recently returned to training for the club.

He had been getting a few minutes on the pitch before the game against Napoli, but Max Allegri started him in the fixture against the Partenopei.

Fans were delighted to see that he was on from the beginning of the crunch match, but the Euro 2020 winner was ineffective for the entirety of the game.

A report on Football Italia reveals media outlets blamed Allegri for his poor performance because the Juve gaffer played him in a position that required too much defensive work.

He played as a wing-back, which meant he had to defend against the very dangerous Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and it didn’t work.

Juve FC Says

Even before Chiesa was injured, he did not play well under Allegri as he did in his first season at Juve and Euro 2020.

This is because he is not given enough attacking freedom under the current Bianconeri gaffer and it limits his impact on the team.

If Allegri does not change his system, the team will continue struggling to score goals regardless of who plays.