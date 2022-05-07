Did Bonucci ask for Miretti’s substitution? Here’s what really happened

After taking a slight lead against Genoa, Max Allegri opted to rest some his most important stars ahead of the Coppa Italia Final between Juventus and Inter which will take place at the Olimpico Stadium next Wednesday.

However, some of those decisions backfired at the end of the match, allowing the Rossoblu to mount a stunning comeback and seal three extremely important points in their quest for survival.

On of the five substitutions saw the manager replacing Fabio Miretti with Federico Bernardeschi at the 74th minute. The middle of the park visibly suffered afterwards.

Nonetheless, this particular change also stirred some controversy amongst the supporters, as Leonardo Bonucci had reportedly asked the coaching staff to take off the teenager. Some even went as far as claiming that the Euro 2020 winner possesses some decision-making power.

But as ilBianconero explains, the defender was only telling the manager that his young teammate is suffering from a cramp.

Juve FC say

In this day and age, a simple incident can be easily exaggerated and taken out of proportion. Clearly, this was a mere case of information exchange between a player and the coaching staff.

However, Bonucci has been involved in a controversial incident as of late following some ill-advised comments directed towards youngsters. Perhaps this only served to ignite an apparently-innocent event and take it out of context.

Juventus have many problems at the moment, but Bonucci making decisions on Allegri’s behalf is surely a non-existent one.