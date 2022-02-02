Did Juventus rip Tottenham off on Kulusevski and Bentancur deals?

Tottenham was Juventus’ biggest customer in the last transfer window, with the Lilywhites signing both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Their transfer could fetch Juve as much as 70m euros and it means it has paid a huge chunk of the money the Bianconeri spent on Dusan Vlahovic.
Are both ex-Juve stars worth as much as Spurs will pay for their signature? Television presenter Paolo Bonolis definitely doesn’t think so.
In a reaction to the deals, he insists Spurs have overpaid for both players who struggled under Max Allegri.
He also suggests Fabio Paratici might still be working in favour of Juventus months after he left the club for Spurs.
He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I find it frankly curious, how did they manage to sell Bentancur and Kulusevski for €70m? With all due respect for these two players, that is not what they are worth.
“By a stunning coincidence, that is the exact same money Juve spent for Vlahovic. Is Paratici still working for Juventus, to give them the advantage?”
Juve FC Says
It is clear that people will speak about whatever Juve does and it shouldn’t even bother the club anymore.
Negotiations are done both ways and Spurs know the value both ex-Juve men will add to their squad.
It could be just a coincidence that their transfer fee is as much as we paid for Vlahovic. Juve just needs to focus on getting the best from the Serbian striker now, while ignoring all these noises.
4 Comments
It MUST be reiterated that Kulusevski has not been bought by Tottenham, but loaned with an obligation if certain conditions are met, and an option to buy regardless. You’d imagine that if these clauses to make the acquisition mandatory are met then Kulu will be worth it to them. As for Bentancur, a total of €25m once all add-ons are achieved is a rip-off? It’s only a rip-off if these guys are duds. Kulu looks like more of a gamble, given his age, but the deal takes that into account. Bentancur could prove to be a bargain for Spurs, seeing the fees being demanded elsewhere.
no one could possibly know yet. ridiculous. and you can always say no, right? tired of this.
did Ramsey`s agents rip Juventus off? funny that kind of thing isn`t brought up
Doesn’t even worth writing about it, really. That quote was taken from an inter milano’s blog, and nor should it have been the subject of one so-called “articles” on football-italia. But then again, that susy campanale is a well-know milanista, and loves to throw swills at Juventus.
Again, it was just a comment made by an biased inter fan, on one of theirs blogg. Was not a comment made by an official or even a former player from inter, just a biased fan of them. Water under the bridge;)
And, for what is worth, Paratici insisted for that players in the first case, while he was at Juventus, he believes in them. The price is fair, they are young and got potential.