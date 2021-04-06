Did Juventus withdraw Dybala’s contract renewal offer?

When it comes to Juventus and Paulo Dybala, the relationship between the parties seems to be getting worse with every passing day.

The Argentine’s contract with the club expires in the summer of 2022, and the two sides are far from agreeing on the terms of a renewal.

The Old Lady’s hierarchy had laid a contract offer on the table that is worth 10 million euros per season as net wages, but La Joya had been holding out for a bigger number.

Apparently, Dybala’s strategy might have backfired, as the Bianconeri management have reportedly withdraw that offer.

The 27-year-old has been suffering from a torrid season on all levels, and is yet to play a single minute since the encounter against Sassuolo last January.

Therefore, Calciomercato (as translated by Football Italia) believes that Juventus told the striker that they’re only willing to renew the contract for the same terms of their current agreement.

The former Palermo star currently earns 7.5 millions per season, and this latest development – if indeed true – could be the last straw in the troubled negotiations between the two parties.

Moreover, Dybala was suspended by the club for last Saturday’s derby clash against Torino after attending a gathering at Weston McKennie’s house, which consisted a breach for the Covid-19 related restrictions.

It should also be noted, that an exclusive report from Caught Offside believes that Dybala is set to reject Everton’s approach, whilst Tottenham Hotspur are no longer interested in his services.