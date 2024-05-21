Bologna winger Alexis Saelemaekers had a few words of praise for his manager Thiago Motta, and many believe the Belgian may have revealed too much.

The Italo-Brazilian has been heavily linked with a switch to Juventus at the end of the season after guiding the Rossoblu towards a historic Champions League qualification while playing an exciting brand of football.

The 41-year-old’s contract with Bologna will expire at the end of the season, but club owner Joey Saputo is still hoping to convince him to sign a renewal in the coming days.

Nevertheless, many believe that Motta already has an agreement in principle to join Juventus next season.

Moreover, Saelemaekers’ statement last night may have spilled the beans, as many fans and observers consider it a farewell message to the seemingly departing coach.

“Thank you mister for everything you did for us. It was incredible,” said the former Milan winger in his post-match interview with DAZN (via IlBianconero) following last night’s thrilling 3-3 draw between Bologna and Juventus.

For their part, the Bianconeri have already sacked Max Allegri following his chaotic actions during last Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

The club appointed U19 manager Paolo Montero as a caretaker coach until the end of the season while awaiting the arrival of a new permanent boss in the off-season.

Motta remains the heavy favorite for the role, and the only candidate that the Juventus management is currently in contact with, according to all accounts.