Did the terms of Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit hamper Juventus’s transfer plans? (Opinion)

Cristiano RonaldoRonaldo left to join Manchester United in the final days of this summer’s transfer window, but did the terms of that deal hamper Juventus?

It has just emerged that the Red Devils are paying their transfer fee split over five years, which could well see them pay off the fee in full after the Portuguese has already hung up his playing boots.

Manchester United will pay €15m guaranteed to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo signing… but in five years. €3m per year until 2026, five different installments. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC €8m add ons are also included. €5m potentially easy to reach, €3m more complicated. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2021

This could well have been a negative for the Old Lady however, who are known to be in an precarious position financially, but it may explain why we didn’t look to replace Ronaldo with a proven goalscorer.

Juve signed former youth product Moise Kean from Everton on loan with an option to buy, a deal which I believe will prove a positive one, but has to be deemed a risk considering his profile since leaving Turin previously.

Manager Max Allegri has been rumoured to be unhappy with our transfer window, but the club may have had little choice when failing to acquire the full Ronaldo fee up front, which may have forced their hand and made them choose the riskier option instead.

We will have been boosted financially by offloading his enormous wages from our budget however, but it remains to be seen just how much headway we made this summer to getting back out of the red.

Patrick