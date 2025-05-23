Juventus are being strongly linked with a move to bring Antonio Conte back to the Allianz Stadium this summer. The experienced Italian manager is currently on the verge of securing the Serie A title with Napoli, and his reputation as a winner continues to grow.

Conte’s Napoli are in pole position to seal the championship this evening. Should they win their upcoming fixture, they will be crowned champions regardless of Inter Milan’s result. It would mark yet another domestic triumph for Conte, who has delivered league titles at multiple clubs, including Juventus in the past.

Juventus Seeking the Right Managerial Fit

Juventus are reportedly exploring its options for the manager’s role at the end of the season. While Igor Tudor currently occupies the bench and is pushing to secure Champions League qualification, the Bianconeri’s leadership remain keen on appointing a top-level tactician to lead the club into a new era.

Conte’s track record and strong historical ties with Juventus make him a particularly attractive candidate. The former Juve player and coach is viewed by many within the club as someone who understands its culture and has the tactical acumen to restore its status as a dominant force in Italy and Europe.

However, it remains unclear whether Conte is open to leaving Napoli so soon after taking charge. His impact at the club has been immediate, and the project there is still in its early stages.

Totti Adds Fuel to the Rumours

Speculation has intensified after Francesco Totti was asked about the managerial situations involving both Conte and Massimiliano Allegri. His remarks have led some to believe that both managers may have already made decisions about their future.

Totti commented via Football Italia:

“They are two coaches who have already signed for other teams, so neither of them.”

His words seem to support recent reports suggesting that Allegri is set to replace Conte at Napoli, while Conte could indeed be heading back to Turin.

Conte has always spoken fondly of Juventus, and while his return is far from confirmed, there is clearly mutual interest. If the club wishes to secure his services again, serious negotiations will need to take place to convince him that Juventus is where he should continue his managerial journey.