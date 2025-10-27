Igor Tudor has been relieved of his duties at Juventus after failing to arrest the club’s slide as the Bianconeri continue to struggle in the current season. The team have now endured eight consecutive games without a victory, a concerning sequence for a squad that began the campaign with aspirations of challenging for the title.

Despite a strong start to the season, Juventus have struggled to make an impact in recent fixtures, leaving the club searching for solutions as results continue to disappoint. Tudor’s attempts to address these challenges, particularly through frequent changes to his starting line-ups, ultimately proved insufficient to reverse the downward trend.

Tactical Decisions and Instability

Tudor began the season with a relatively settled squad, which initially produced positive results. However, as the team’s fortunes waned, he increasingly experimented with his selections, making multiple changes to the side that was defeated by Real Madrid in midweek and continuing to adjust the line-up during the subsequent match against Lazio. This approach, while intended to improve performance, appeared to create confusion within the squad and undermined the team’s cohesion.

Giovanni Capuano has suggested that Tudor’s frequent tinkering may have contributed to Juventus’ inability to secure points, as the players struggled to adapt to constant adjustments. According to Tuttojuve, he commented: “Stats in hand, Juventus should have taken something home from the Olimpico. The match, however, was a celebration of passion and confusion, with Tudor assembling and dismantling his team in a desperate search for a goal that has been missing for 394 minutes.”

Getty Images

The Impact of Tudor’s Tenure

Tudor’s brief tenure at Juventus highlights the challenges of managing a club with high expectations and limited tolerance for extended poor form. His intentions to resolve the team’s scoring issues and improve results were clear, yet the constant reshuffling of the squad may have hindered rather than helped. Juventus’ management ultimately concluded that a change was necessary to provide the team with fresh direction and renewed stability.

The club now face the task of finding a new manager capable of restoring confidence and consistency as they attempt to salvage their season. Tudor’s departure serves as a reminder of the pressures inherent in managing a top-tier team, where immediate results often take precedence over long-term planning.