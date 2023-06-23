Did UEFA website drop hint that Juventus will not play in Europe next season?

Following a ten-point deduction that resulted in their exclusion from Champions League qualification, Juventus managed to secure a spot in the Europa Conference League last season.

Given the allegations surrounding the club, Juventus were content to resolve their domestic legal issues, prioritising their relief over their European prospects.

Nevertheless, UEFA continues to investigate the club, and if found guilty of violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, Juventus could face disciplinary measures.

In an effort to distance themselves from UEFA troubles, Juve initiated the process of disassociating from the European Super League, hoping it would alleviate their situation.

However, a recent report from Football Italia has raised concerns among vigilant fans who noticed that Juventus’ flag is absent from the list of teams qualified for the Conference League on the UEFA website.

This discovery could suggest that the Bianconeri might be excluded from the competition as a punitive action. Alternatively, it could be a mere glitch on the UEFA website, and Juventus’ participation in the tournament may remain unaffected.

Juve FC Says

We seem to have sorted all our problems with UEFA, so this comes as a surprise.

However, the club must prepare itself for the worst and it might be smarter not to compete in the Conference League as it would give us a free week to rest before league games.