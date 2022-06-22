Did you know that this former Juventus player is also a poker star?

Did Cristiano Ronaldo put sparkles in your eyes when he played for Juventus? His skills with the ball are outstanding, but football isn’t the only thing he is good at…

Relive Ronaldo’s best moments at Juventus and discover his career as a poker star. After reading this article, you will certainly want to try poker too, join an online casino for classic or live poker games. If you like football, you’ll definitely love poker, just like CR7!

Ronaldo made Juventus history

Remember those great moments of CR at Juventus like his solitary Remontada against Atletico Madrid in his first year in Italy. He saved his team from elimination with a three-goal haul and qualified Juventus for the next round. Or when he flew into the air in the match against Sampdoria: from a cross on the left, the Portuguese rose 2.56 metres high kick the ball with his head to make his team victorious… Ronaldo’s last memory at Juventus: the splendid flight against Manchester United on 7 November 2018 in the group stages of the Champions League. The Portuguese scored his first goal in the Champions League under his new colours with an instinctive and stunning flight from Bonucci’s crossbar from behind. This genius move was voted the best goal of the competition by UEFA’s technical observers. These amazing moments may make you nostalgic, even if Juventus is doing very well without Ronaldo

An extraordinary player

Often dubbed “one of the greatest players of all time”, Ronaldo has won 30 major trophies for his professional contributions. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo has two records – for the most goals and the most assists in UEFA Champions League history. However, in this article we will not talk about Ronaldo’s football achievements, but about his other career… in poker!

Ronaldo as a poker star

There is no doubt that poker and football require a high level of concentration and specific skills. Another similarity that can be noted is that both are games that involve strategy and very little is left to chance. Also, both poker and football have extensive rules that players must follow. So it’s not so surprising that Ronaldo chose to play poker.

Ronaldo confirmed that he started playing poker when he was in his early twenties, with friends at home. Today he shines in the biggest tournaments and even has a partnership with a famous poker brand. The footballer said he likes the game because of the competition, the strategy and, of course, the fun. He said: “Although football is my world, poker has always been my sport.

On the football field, he has to read situations quickly, predict the next move in his competition and foresee possible outcomes. Cristiano Ronaldo declared that poker allows him to experience the same thrill he feels on a football field.

An approachable star

The athlete quickly joined the world of professional poker when he had the chance. Before that, he played live poker, which can be found on online casino sites, as well as tournaments. His poker pseudo? C.Ronaldo. Keep your eyes open, if you’re a good player you might get the chance to play at the same table as him. In an interview, Ronaldo said he was happy to sit at live poker tables and meet fans.

In 2016, Ronaldo sat down in a PokerStars head-to-head duel against Aaron Paul, the actor who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. But this was no ordinary tournament, each played for a different charity – Ronaldo for Save the Children and Paul for the Kind campaign. What fans love about Ronaldo is his generosity and simplicity. With this tournament, he has proven once again that both qualifiers suit him perfectly.