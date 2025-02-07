Randal Kolo Muani has made a brilliant start to life at Juventus, scoring three goals in his first two games, and the striker looks like the real deal already.

Before his move to Juventus, Muani had an impressive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he became a key figure. However, his subsequent move to Paris Saint-Germain did not go as planned, and he found himself relegated to the sidelines. This gave Juventus an opportunity to add him to their squad on loan from the Parisians last month, and the Bianconeri took it without hesitation.

Muani was also eager to make the move, as he had become irrelevant at PSG and was informed that he could leave. His fresh start at Juventus has provided him with a supportive environment, where he feels trusted and free to express his abilities.

The striker would undoubtedly be keen to make a long-term impact at the Allianz Stadium, and his recent form has not come as a surprise to his national team coaches. Guy Stephan, assistant to France’s Didier Deschamps, is a fan of the forward and explained why he is thriving after his departure from Paris. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“We are talking about a very sensitive and reserved boy. He needs to feel the trust of the coach, his teammates and the environment around him. He obviously has these answers because his response on the pitch is excellent. Thiago Motta, Khephren Thuram and Timothy Weah among others have helped him to fit into the context. I don’t think PSG have discarded him, he is on loan. Seeing him score is good news for the French national team.”

Since moving to Turin, Muani has been one of Juventus’ best players, and his ability to deliver goals has been crucial to the team. The Bianconeri will be hoping that he continues his impressive form as the season progresses, contributing to their push for a strong finish.