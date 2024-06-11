France manager Didier Deschamps has revealed when Adrien Rabiot will be back in training this week.

The midfielder is a key player for his country as they prepare for Euro 2024, and France wants him back to full fitness soon.

He missed their last two warm-up games, which made Juve worry about his condition, considering he is a key player for Les Bleus.

France will need him more in the next month as they look to win Euro 2024, and Deschamps has revealed he is close to returning to full training.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“That’s the plan. Adrien is a completely different story. He had a calf problem and wasn’t feeling well. He was reassured and will be present at Wednesday’s session in Germany.”

Juve FC Says

France needs Rabiot more than we do now, but we have to get him on a new contract soon.

The Frenchman has yet to sign a new contract, which means he will be a free agent by the end of the Euros.

He is our player now, but that will change at the end of June if he does not sign an extension with us.

We need to get that agreement sorted out soon; otherwise, clubs might wait for his deal to expire so that they can sign him.