Didier Deschamps keeps the door open for Pogba to play at the World Cup

France national team manager Didier Deschamps has left the door open for Paul Pogba to become a part of his squad at the World Cup later this year.

The midfielder has been injured since preseason, and he has not played a competitive fixture for Juventus since he returned to the club in the summer.

The Bianconeri remain keen to have him back on the pitch, but he might be available to play only after the World Cup, which starts in November.

Pogba is an important member of the France national team, and he inspired them to win the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.

They could need him in their bid to retain the gong, but he might not be fit to play.

Deschamps has, however, left the door open for him to make the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I know Paul very well, I talk to him often, but today no one, not even him, can say if he will be available for the World Cup. the final stage of a competition if I didn’t think he was fully recovered. Pogba will be no exception. Physical condition is a question mark, if he does recover it will be a good thing.”

Pogba is one of the important members of the France national team and Juve.

The midfielder has been key to driving the success of his national team, but he has not made an impact on our team so far.

Hopefully, he will return ahead of schedule and feature at the World Cup, which will help him build his fitness.