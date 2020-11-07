carlos
Diego Carlos to Juventus just won’t go away

November 7, 2020 - 6:00 pm

Todofichajes has continued to report that Juventus are very interested in signing Sevilla defender, Diego Carlos.

The Brazilian has been one of the finest centre backs in Europe, and he helped the Spanish side to win the Europa League last season.

His form has continued to be great in this campaign and that has kept the eye of Juventus on him.

The report claims that the Bianconeri are already planning for a long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

At 36, the club knows that the experienced Italian will not play for them for much longer now.

They have already landed the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral, who should turn out to be top stars in the future.

Carlos, however, is already a top footballer and the centre-back is one player that the Bianconeri can sign and he will likely not need too much time to adapt to the Italian game.

However, he will not come cheap with the report claiming that the defender has a release clause of 75m euros.

Juventus will not want to spend that much on a centre-back, but the Bianconeri can also negotiate that down if they get serious about landing him.

