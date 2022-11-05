Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony

Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team.

Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club.

But that hasn’t been the case and Max Allegri’s team is currently struggling to beat unfancied opponents.

They are on a three-game winning run in the league and will face Inter Milan next.

The game is a must-win if they are serious about reaching the top of the league table soon.

Milito insists what Juve needs now is harmony among their players. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am convinced that having great players does not mean having a great team, everyone must play in harmony for this purpose. Juve has great players. players, but they have not yet found the harmony of a great team.

“I think Inter will play better, Juve are going through a complicated moment but they remain an excellent team, with great players, and play at home: it will be a close match like On the other hand, I always am. But I think Inter can go on to win in Turin.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best squads in Serie A and it is clear to see that our players just lack the togetherness they need to achieve good results.

Sometimes that takes time and we might need to give Allegri more than one season to achieve that.