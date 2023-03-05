Diego Ribas
Diego recalls choosing to join Juventus over other top clubs.

March 5, 2023

Diego Ribas da Cunha played a season at Juventus after the black and whites signed him from Werder Bremen.

The Brazilian was arguably the most in-form midfielder when he moved to Juve and fans were hopeful that he would lead the club to success again.

However, after just a season, he was on the move again, having fallen out with the manager and director.

The ex-midfielder left Flamengo last year and has now recalled his time in Europe and how he chose to move to Juve despite interest from other clubs.

He says via Calciomercato:

“When that offer arrived I was excited. I know Bayern Munich, Real and Atletico Madrid had also inquired, but I chose Juve because I always liked that environment. There were great individualities in that team, but the spark never went off to create a united group.

“We changed many coaches, clubs and players, it wasn’t easy. I have no regrets, I was young and Ferrara asked me things I wasn’t used to. At that time I grew a lot, maybe with an extra year available I could have done better”.

Juve FC Says

It is a surprise that things did not work out for Diego at Juve because he was one of our finest imports and if he had stayed for longer, he probably would have been a legend at the club.

In the few games he played, it was clear to see that he was a classy player, but no one survives when they fall out with their manager.

