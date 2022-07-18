Diego Simeone makes a decision that pushes Morata back towards Juventus

Alvaro Morata’s time at Juve might be over, but a return is still very possible.

The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns on loan at the Allianz Stadium and he was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted men.

The Juve manager will love to still work with him again, but the Bianconeri couldn’t reach an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for a permanent transfer earlier in the summer.

It seemed he will now remain in Spain and Juve also looked to have moved on, after giving his shirt number to Dusan Vlahovic.

A report on Il Bianconero, however, claims we haven’t seen the last of him yet and the striker is very likely to return.

This is because Diego Simeone has added him to the list of players he wants to offload.

This has opened a new door for the Bianconeri to discuss a transfer with their Spanish counterparts again.

Juve FC Says

Morata has had two stints at Juve and he always does well and has become one of the players the club’s fans are fond of.

His return to the Allianz Stadium will be welcomed by most people associated with the club.

However, it has to be done soon enough so that Juve can get him into some preseason training before the campaign kicks off.