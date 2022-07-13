Juventus has been long-term admirers of Nahuel Molina, and reports have linked them with a move for the Argentinian for much of this transfer window.

They are struggling to close the negotiations with Udinese, which has opened the door for another suitor to enter the race.

The full-back was impressive in Serie A last season, and Juve believes he will do even better if he moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, Atletico de Madrid manager, Diego Simeone, is also a fan of the defender and wants him in his squad.

A report on Tuttojuve claims the gaffer has informed his employers to add the 24-year-old to his group.

This makes them the most serious competition Juve faces in their bid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Many clubs watched Molina’s performance in the last campaign, and we need to speed up our efforts to sign him if he is an important target.

The full-back will bring some much needed expertise to our right-back spot and probably push Juan Cuadrado further up the pitch.

However, he will not come cheap, and the interest of Atleti will make Udinese hold out for a huge fee.