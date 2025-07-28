A Bola journalist, Pascoal Sousa, explains what Juventus and Porto gained by swapping the services of Alberto Costa and Joao Mario.

The two clubs announced the two transfers on Thursday, while insisting on describing them as two separate deals rather than a player exchange.

In any case, Juventus sold the 21-year-old Costa just six months following his arrival from Vitoria Guimaraes. The Bianconeri received €15 million, while paying €11.4 million for the 25-year-old Mario, who also plays as a right wingback.

Porto fans delighted with double operation with Juventus

While Juventus remain unsure whether or not their club got the better deal, Sousa claims that the Porto fanbase rejoiced, as Costa has been a longtime target for their club, and they were also competing for his signature with their blood rivals, Sporting CP.

“The deal was widely celebrated by Porto fans. Alberto was a highly sought-after player in January by both Porto and Sporting,” explained the Portuguese journalist in his interview with TuttoJuve.

“He’s young, has great potential, and defends better than João Mário.”

(From the official Juventus website)

The main difference between Alberto Costa & Joao Mario

But while Costa has been identified as the better defender of the two, Sousa insists that Mario represents a more explosive option going forward.

“However, João Mário is stronger in attack, more experienced, and has provided many assists. I imagine a great partnership with Francisco Conceição. I think both sides benefit from the exchange.

“João Mário won 11 trophies with Porto. He faded and, at the end of the campaign, as he needed a new and exciting challenge. Juve could be the right opportunity to help him return to the national team.

“He’s a winner. He’s humble, hard-working, and intense on the right flank. He developed as a winger, so he attacks better than he defends. His offensive intensity is his strong point. I believe he will win over Juve and the fans with his boldness in attack. He’s fearless and isn’t afraid of anything.”

Mario had credited Conceicao for convincing him to join Juventus, so it remains to be seen how the two compatriots will combine on the right flank.