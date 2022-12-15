Different rumours about Rabiot’s health circulate around the French media

Adrien Rabiot was forced to miss France’s 2-0 win against Morocco in the World Cup semi-final last night after being one of their best men for much of the competition.

The midfielder is having a great season and he took his club form to the World Cup, which has helped France to get close to retaining their title.

He has been ever-present in their team in the competition before missing the game against Morocco with flu-like symptoms, and now rumours are swirling about what is wrong with him and how he got it.

According to Football Italia, some rumours in the French media claim he got an infection from the English players, while others claim he might have caught covid-19.

Yet another rumour claims he is sick because of the air conditioning at the stadiums.

Juve FC Says

Whatever the issue is, the most important thing is for him to get back to full fitness as soon as possible because France needs him.

It will be hard to defeat Argentina in the final without his influence in midfield, and we also want him to return to Juve training in good health and top shape.

Hopefully, it is not a big deal, and he will be back in action for the national team as soon as possible.