Differing reports on Dybala future

There are different reports on Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus as Gazzetta dello Sport report that the club would only entertain offers over €90 million for the player while Fabrizio Romano suggests his future in Turin is secure.

La Joya was widely expected to renew his contract with the Bianconeri this summer, extended his deal to 2024 or possibly 2025, with just a final agreement missing.

Tuttosport now report that the renewal talks are on hold for the moment, at least until after the summer, as La Joya has asked for at least €15 million a season, while Juve are only prepared to offer €8 million plus bonuses.

Alongside, Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Covid crisis negatively affected Juventus’ balance sheet (an estimate: €70 million as of 30/6/2020) and could force the Bianconeri to think about a heavy sale to finance the new course they’re taking.

Gazzetta report that for Dybala, Juve would only entertain offers of above €90-100 million this summer, should any clubs be interested in signing him.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that for now at least, the Bianconeri have no intention of depriving themselves of Dybala and he has always enjoyed the esteem of Andrea Pirlo, even more so now that he will become his coach. Most importantly, no formal or informal proposal from Real Madrid has yet arrived for La Joya.