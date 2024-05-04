Max Allegri has discussed Juventus’ match against AS Roma this weekend as he looks to lead his team to victory.

Roma is one of the clubs hoping to overtake Juve in the league standings, and the Bianconeri must not lose the game.

Juve’s early-season form is one reason they have remained inside the Champions League places, as they have been in terrible shape in the last three months.

Roma continues to do well under Daniele de Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho as manager, and they will fancy their chance of winning the game.

It is a fixture that both clubs need to win, and Allegri expects the game to be a fascinating one

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“How is the team doing? We’re getting close, we’ll see tomorrow if we’ll be able to win. The last away match was in Lecce. Roma are strong, they’re doing very well despite the defeat on Thursday. It’s a Roma that has quality techniques, is experiencing a moment of enthusiasm. It will be beautiful, fascinating to play. Difficult and complicated.”

Juve FC Says

Roma has been one of the good clubs in the country this season, and we expect them to be a match for us in this game.

However, our guys know it is a match they cannot afford to lose and should give their best to win.