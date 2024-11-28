Juventus coach Thiago Motta offered his support for Teun Koopmeiners who produced another uninspiring display against Aston Villa.

The Bianconeri are now without a win in their last three Champions League contests after settling for a goalless draw at Villa Park.

Nevertheless, Motta felt it was a good performance considering the circumstances, as the team is currently enduring a catastrophic injury crisis.

” It was a safe point as the team that continues to play compact with balance,” said the 42-year-old in his post-match interview with Prime Video via JuventusNews24.

“We have conceded little, but it is clear we have created little as well. we played with balance so as not to give Aston Villa what they wanted. So it was a good performance as we continue to fight for qualification.”

Motta also defended Koopmeiners who once again failed to deliver the goods. The Dutchman was also criticized for his poor outing against Milan last weekend, but it was later revealed he had been suffering from a fever.

However, the 26-year-old remains a mere shadow of the player who stole the limelight at Atalanta, as his presence was hardly noticed at Villa Park.

Nevertheless, the Juventus manager insists that Koopmeiners has a difficult role to interpret, especially amidst the injury crisis, and that he remains a special player.

“Koop is playing in a difficult position. You can see his quality when he drops further back where he can be more influential in the buildup. But at the moment, with who we have available, he has to give his contribution higher up the pitch. He can do it, as he had already done it in the past.

“We’re talking about a special player. He’s just different, he can play many roles and transmits a lot. I am very happy to have him, he gives me peace of mind, every now and then I feel like resting him but it is difficult, as he’s very helpful on the pitch.”