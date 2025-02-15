Thiago Motta is under pressure at Juventus, with the fans demanding more from his team with each passing match.

Juve was one of the clubs that everyone expected to challenge for the league title at the start of the season. With their squad strength and pedigree, they were considered strong contenders. However, as the campaign has progressed, they have begun to struggle.

Napoli and Inter Milan have created a substantial gap between themselves and Juventus at the top of the table, leaving the Bianconeri with the sole aim of securing a top-four finish and perhaps adding another trophy to their collection. This is not the scenario many had envisioned when Motta was first appointed as the club’s manager.

However, despite the setbacks, Leonardo Bonucci believes Motta is the right man for the job and that Juventus should continue to support him as their manager for now. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Bonucci said:

“I see a great future in him: Thiago knows football like few others, he knows where he wants to go. Difficulties are part of the moment, trust him.”

Bonucci’s words highlight the importance of patience. Motta is in the process of implementing significant changes to the structure he inherited in Turin, and such transformations take time. The team is still adapting to his methods and style of play.

Changing managers every season only creates instability and disrupts progress. Juventus must resist the temptation to make hasty decisions and stick with Motta for now. Given more time, he could build a team that can compete at the highest level once again.