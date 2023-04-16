Dinners, laughters and piano: The unlikely friendship between Szczesny and Perin

When two competent goalkeepers are contending for a starting spot, the intense situation could spark a heated rivalry between the two men. The whole arrangement could falter, prompting one of them to leave town.

Yet, Juventus have somehow managed to build what could well be the perfect goalkeeping department. In Wojciech Szczesny, the Bianconeri have a reliable first option, while Mattia Perin has to be one of the best second-fiddle custodians in Europe.

But more importantly, the two men share a great rapport on and off the pitch. The heartwarming scenes following the win over Sporting said it all, with the two custodians hugging while giving a common interview. The Pole had sustained an injury in the first half, so the Italian stepped up and delivered a spectacular display to maintain a clean sheet.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle explains the interesting relationship between Szczesny and Perin.

The source tells how the two shot-stoppers occasionally gather for dinner. Moreover, the duo – alongside third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio – often share laughters on the training ground.

Finally, the two men both have have a passion for the piano. In Perin’s case, it helps him release the pressure, while Szczesny often plays for his wife who is a professional singer.

All in all, Juventus are lucky to have such a positive dynamic between the men between the posts.