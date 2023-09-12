Yesterday, a news report claimed that the Agnelli family is looking to sell Juventus, setting their price at 1.5 billion euros.

However, EXOR, the Dutch holding company that runs the family members’ assets, was quick to deny the rumor.

Nevertheless, the official statement didn’t completely ease the fears of a section of Juventus fans who remain concerned by the situation.

The Agnelli family has been the club’s majority owner since 1923, only recently celebrating a full century at the helm.

For his part, legendary Juventus goalkeeper Dino Zoff explains why such a prospect would be tragic for the club.

“The Agnelli family selling Juventus would be tragic,” argues the 81-year-old in an interview with Radio Rai via ilBianconero.

“This family represents one of the country’s institutions. The world changes but the Agnellis remain the Agnellis. They are Juventus.

“If this were to happen, I would be disappointed. For me tradition is important. It’s not something that should change depending on times and circumstances.

“Selling Juventus would be a major blow,” concludes the 1982 World Cup hero.

Zoff joined Juventus in 1972. He remained a loyal servant to the club until his retirement in 1983 at the age of 41.

He won six Scudetto titles during his legendary stint, in addition to two Coppa Italia trophies and a UEFA Cup.