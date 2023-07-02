Dino Zoff backs Allegri to win trophies again with Juventus

Dino Zoff, the legendary Italian goalkeeper, holds the belief that Max Allegri has the ability to guide Juventus back to winning trophies, as he had done during his previous tenure at the club.

Allegri achieved significant success with Juventus, securing multiple trophies during his first spell as their manager. This success played a pivotal role in the decision to bring him back to the club in the summer of 2021.

However, since Allegri’s return, Juventus has endured two trophyless seasons, leading to some calls for his departure during this transfer window. Despite the criticism, the club seems committed to keeping Allegri as their manager.

Zoff, when asked about Juventus’ decision to retain Allegri, expressed his support for the coach and his belief that Allegri has the ability to lead the team back to the pinnacle of Italian football.

He said via Il Bianconero:

‘Allegri has won a lot, and I believe he has all the tools to return to winning with Juventus. The recently concluded season was ironic from a managerial standpoint, and now there are many players to be sorted out.

‘However, I believe that in the long run, they have all the potential to compete for the Scudetto.’

Juve FC Says

Allegri proved during his first spell at the club that he is one of the best managers in the game and we can trust him to take us back to the top.

Next season would be pivotal and we can sack him if he does not end it with a trophy now that we have eliminated most of the off-field distractions.