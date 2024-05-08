Juventus’ season has once again failed to meet expectations as they continue to work hard to secure a Champions League spot.

Under Max Allegri, the team did not have European commitments this campaign and were expected to challenge for the league title.

However, the Bianconeri have fallen short of that expectation, making them one of the underperforming clubs yet again.

Despite this, Juventus reached the final of the Italian Cup, giving them a chance to salvage their season by finishing in the Champions League spots and winning the cup.

The club is working tirelessly to ensure a positive outcome in this closing stage, and success in achieving these goals would bring some fulfilment to the season.

It’s hard to find a Juventus fan who believes they’ve had a good season, but legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff believes it has been a decent term overall.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Juventus did well at the beginning, a little less well now. The important thing is that now an Italian Cup final is being played, it has an excellent chance of entering the Champions League. I’d say it’s going pretty well.”

Juve FC Says

Our players have struggled this season, but we can still end it in a way that we can be proud of them. This means winning the Italian Cup and securing a Champions League return.