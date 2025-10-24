Kenan Yildiz has recently been appointed vice-captain of Juventus, a role that appears to be challenging for the young Turkiye international. The midfielder captained the team in their recent Champions League clash against Real Madrid, as Manuel Locatelli did not start, but some observers believe the responsibility may have come too soon for him.

The Pressure of Leadership

Yildiz has consistently been one of Juventus’ most effective players, impressing with his performances at the Allianz Stadium. However, in recent weeks, it has become apparent that the added responsibilities of leadership may be affecting his form. While the club regards him as a key figure and has praised his development, there are concerns that the vice-captaincy may be hindering his natural growth and performance.

Dino Zoff, reflecting on Yildiz’s situation, expressed his view that assigning the captain’s armband to such a young player was a misjudgement. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said: “I don’t understand this at all. Why did they give him the captain’s armband? For me, it’s a mistake to give the captain’s armband to such a young player, burdening him with excessive responsibility and pressure. Moreover, there are certainly more experienced players in the squad who can fill the role without weighing down Yildiz’s development.”

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Performance Contrast Between Club and Country

Zoff highlighted that Yildiz performs with much more freedom and effectiveness when representing Turkiye, where he is not tasked with leadership responsibilities. His international form has been consistently impressive, suggesting that the pressure of captaincy at Juventus may be limiting his ability to express himself fully on the pitch.

For Juventus, the challenge lies in balancing the development of a promising young talent with the need for leadership within the squad. While Yildiz is undoubtedly talented and highly valued, careful management of his responsibilities will be crucial to ensuring that his potential is fully realised without the undue pressure that may come from an early promotion to a leadership role.