Former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff has praised Max Allegri for doing a good job at Juventus and making the most of the players at his disposal.

The Bianconeri gaffer has been heavily criticised since he returned to the club in 2021, partly because he has not won a trophy yet.

Allegri has stuck to the same defensive-first approach that brought him success during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is trying to achieve success with that against more attractive styles like what Inter and AC Milan play.

This has not been easy to achieve, and the Bianconeri gaffer is now being criticised.

But Zoff believes Allegri is doing his best with the available resources, which is impressive. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“That of making the team play according to its own characteristics, without distorting it but trying to enhance and make the most of the players at its disposal and it seems to me – seeing the results achieved so far this season – that Max is succeeding Each squad has its own characteristics, which require different choices in the attitude and tactics to be adopted in order to optimise them. A good coach must be able to adapt to the players at his disposal to get the most out of them and I would say that Allegri is doing it well “.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best coaches in the Italian top flight, but he does not get enough credit for what he does with his team.

However, that will change if he returns to winning trophies and dominating the league again.