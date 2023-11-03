Juventus is in a good position in Serie A and could make the top four by the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have undoubtedly benefited from the lack of European football, winning many games in the first half of the campaign.

Max Allegri’s men have been tipped to become champions of Italy again by next summer, but they just want to return to the Champions League after being absent from the competition this term.

Regardless of the goals the Black and Whites are pursuing, Juve is in a good spot at the moment and could achieve it, according to Dino Zoff.

The legendary former Italy star said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think Juve is in line with the objectives set, because numbers are numbers, at least until now. Juve’s potential is certainly notable, especially forward, and I think the position is right. I think Juve will fight until ultimately for the Champions League and perhaps also for the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We have made a good start to this term and our players need to keep working hard to ensure they do even better for the remainder of the term.

The competition for a top-four place and to win the league is serious, so we must stay focused because much of the race is still ahead of us.