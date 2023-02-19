Dino Zoff notes signs of improvement at Juventus, comments on goalkeeper rotation

Following a mini-crisis in January, Juventus regained their composure with three wins in a row in all competitions, but the positive streak was halted by the draw against Nantes in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round.

Nevertheless, Bianconeri legend Dino Zoff notes signs of improvement at the club despite the harsh circumstances.

The former goalkeeper still tips the Old Lady to prevail over the French side in the second leg and subsequently claim her spot in the round of 16.

“Obviously it won’t be a walk in the park. This is never the case in Europe But Juve seems to me to be growing,” said the iconic custodian in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“They have recovered important players and already proved their superiority in the first leg.

“In my opinion, the point deduction won’t affect the players too much. The way I see it, having those deserved points taken away can trigger a positive reaction.

“Juve would be third in the standings without the penalty, the team knows this, regardless of what the current standings suggest.”

The 1982 World Cup hero also heaped praise on Angel Di Maria who has been on a good form recently.

“I was sure that Di Maria would find a way to do well here too. A top player will sooner or later deliver. And we’re certainly talking about a true champion, without ifs and buts.”

Finally, the 80-year-old says that goalkeepers’ rotation wasn’t customary during his time, but he understands that times have changed.

“As a former goalkeeper it is something that surprises me a bit, but I understand that times have changed.

“Back in my day, the first starter always went between the posts, unless he was unavailable. Let’s face it, this position doesn’t require that much physical effort during the match.

“Juventus, however, have two excellent goalkeepers, and Perin has always been up to it when he defended the posts instead of Szczesny. So Allegri is able to rest the Pole while having another safe pair of hands in goal.”