Dino Zoff says beating Napoli is a must for Juventus

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff is looking forward to Juventus’ match against Napoli this weekend and believes it is a must-win game for the Bianconeri.

Max Allegri’s men have had an inconsistent season, but their return to form since October has helped them move to second on the Serie A table.

The black and whites sit seven points away from the top and face runaway league leaders Napoli at the weekend.

The game offers the Bianconeri an important chance to close the gap between them and the Partenopei to just four points.

Commenting on the fixture, Zoff said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juve were to conquer the Maradona stadium, everything would be restarted for the title race. Otherwise, the detachment would be heavy for the Bianconeri. So I think it’s only decisive for Allegri’s team.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has been in terrific form in recent weeks and the team’s mentality is now in a very good place, which means they can beat anyone.

Winning against Napoli will not be easy, but it is a result the team has to achieve in its bid to win the title and we expect the black and whites to be at their best in the fixture.