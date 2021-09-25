Dino Zoff says Juventus’ problem is a team problem and not an individual one

Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Dino Zoff has refused to accept that Wojciech Szczęsny has been at fault for Juventus’ poor start to the season.

The Pole’s poor performance and errors have cost Juventus points at the start of this campaign and the fans have criticized him.

Despite the criticism levelled at him, Massimiliano Allegri continued to use him in goal.

His form has since improved as he made key saves in the matches against AC Milan and Spezia.

Juve’s form has improved also, but if Szczęsny hadn’t made errors at the start of the campaign, the Bianconeri would have been in a better position on the league table now.

However, Zoff argues that a goalkeeper’s performance is closely tied to that of those in front of him and claims it is the Juventus team that has been poor and not just their goalkeeper.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “I think the problem was a team problem and not attributable to an individual.

“The performances of a goalkeeper are also affected by those of outfield players and, on the pitch, at times I have seen a great general confusion.

“I fear that some problems to be solved remain, despite the victory. But I am equally sure that, two weeks ago, Juventus would not have been able to overturn a match like this.”

Juve has finally won their first league game of the season and fans will hope they go on a winning run from this point onwards.