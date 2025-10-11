Dino Zoff has been keeping a close eye on Juventus this season and believes the club still lacks a clear sense of direction under Igor Tudor. The legendary former goalkeeper has observed several of their matches and feels that, despite some positive moments, the team is yet to find a consistent rhythm or tactical identity.

Tudor took charge of Juventus in March, replacing Thiago Motta, who was unable to set the team on the right path. The club has placed considerable trust in Tudor, supporting him with several new signings during the most recent transfer window. While the ex-midfielder has shown glimpses of progress in his managerial role, Zoff believes there remains much room for improvement in the coming weeks.

Concerns Over Juventus’ Lack of Stability

Before the international break, Juventus endured a difficult spell, going five consecutive competitive matches without a victory. This run of form has raised concerns among supporters and observers alike, as the club aims to re-establish itself as a dominant force in Italian football. The Bianconeri know that improvement is essential, but achieving consistency will require significant work both on and off the pitch.

Zoff, who continues to follow the club’s fortunes closely, offered his assessment of the situation. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I’m following it, but from afar. I see that they still haven’t found a starting lineup to manage. I also feel like there’s this strange thing with Vlahovic… I feel like they haven’t found the right path to follow, the right formation.”

He continued by highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the team’s tactical setup:

“So many changes and we can’t find the right balance. And this gives the impression that we still don’t have a starting XI. It seems to me that we’re always looking for something and haven’t found anything definitive yet. Tudor is undoubtedly prepared, but things are difficult. There are players of more or less the same strength and we’re looking for something from game to game.”

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Finding the Right Formula

Zoff’s comments underline the ongoing challenge for Tudor as he seeks to impose his methods on the Juventus squad. The team’s inability to settle on a consistent formation has led to fluctuating performances, with players still adapting to his tactical demands. For a club with Juventus’ ambitions, this period of uncertainty is concerning, especially as domestic rivals continue to strengthen.

While Zoff acknowledged Tudor’s competence and tactical awareness, his remarks suggest that the coach must now focus on establishing a stable identity and preferred starting eleven. Juventus have shown flashes of quality this season, but without cohesion and continuity, those moments will remain isolated. If Tudor can find the right balance, Juventus may yet rediscover the strength and clarity that once made them one of Europe’s most formidable teams.